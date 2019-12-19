WATERLOO -- Time is running out for a family living in Waterloo.

Sandra Morales and five of her children are set to be deported in February.

She admits that her family has been living in Canada illegally, but says she’s afraid to return home to Guatemala.

Morales and Daniel Roblero fled the Central American country in the 1990s, citing ongoing violence and persecution. They met after the two of them moved to the United States. They later married and had six children.

After Donald Trump’s election the couple worried about an increase in immigration enforcement.

Morales, Roblero and their children moved to Canada in 2017 and asked the government for asylum.

“As long as they don’t have status, they’re facing the risk of deportation,” says Stacey Gomez, a member of the migrant justice group ‘No One Is Illegal.’

Their claim was rejected, with the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada determining that the family didn’t meet their refugee requirements.

That meant that the family would be split up. Since the couple’s oldest child was over the age of 18 and was born in the U.S., he would be permitted to stay in that country. The younger children, meanwhile, would be deported despite the fact that they were born in the U.S. and had never lived in Guatemala.

Roblero was then deported on November 2.

“My family is separated and that’s why I’m sad,” says Morales. “I hope the government changes their mind and says we can stay in Canada.”

The rest of the family is now faced with a difficult decision. They could all voluntarily leave the country and join Roblero or they could remain in Canada and apply for permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. That process could take years.

Their only other option is a pre-removal risk assessment which involves a written application. The family’s deportation could be put on hold while they wait for a response, which could take months.

Gomez says the chance of their application being successful is less than 5%.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it can’t comment on the Roblero-Morales case for privacy reasons. In a statement to CTV News they said: “The decision to remove someone from Canada is not taken lightly. The Immigration and Refugee Protection Act states that removal orders must be enforced as soon as possible.” The statement also goes on to say that: “Everyone ordered removed from Canada is entitled to due process before the law and all removal orders are subject to various levels of appeal or review. Prior to removal, individuals may seek judicial review, as well as administrative review procedures that assess the potential risk to the person of returning to their country or origin. The CBSA proceeds with removal only once these avenues are exhausted and travel documents are available.”

On Thursday supporters of the family gathered outside the office of Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger for a peace rally.

“The system can be challenge,” says Chagger. “But it’s a rigorous and compassionate system.”

Supporters also delivered an oversized holiday card asking the government to allow Roblero to return to Canada for Christmas.