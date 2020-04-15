KITCHENER -- The plan was to celebrate Majorie Dawe hitting the century mark in a more traditional way until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

On April 15, 2020, guests were supposed to come from Atlantic Canada and the USA to visit.

“She was supposed to go shopping for a birthday dress,” said granddaughter Lisa Habel.

So instead, the party moved to the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Kitchener. The family kept plenty of space between Dawe, made special birthday signs, sung happy birthday, and completely surprised her.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I didn’t know they were going to do that.”

Daughter Dale Neumann could tell she was pleased, since Dawe just wanted them all to be together for the birthday.

“I feel really grateful that we can still celebrate,” said great granddaughter Caleigh Stuggins. “At the same time I’d rather us all spending the time together.”

The family describes Dawe as fiercely independent. She lives alone and often entertains multiple guests a week.

“She’s a hugger and a kisser and we love her to death,” said Habel. “She’s the reason our family is together. She’s the tie that binds us together.”

The family says Dawe also received a birthday letter from the queen.