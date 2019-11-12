

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A family has donated a 30-foot pine tree to Kitchener City Hall, which will act as the city's Christmas tree.

The tree has been growing outside of the Snape family's house for 25 years.

"It's pretty surreal seeing the tree float away from the crane," Snape says.

Every year, families apply for their tree to be used as the city's Christmas tree.

The city says this year it received four applications, but ended up picking the Snape family because it was the perfect size and there weren't any electrical wires surround the property. This made it easier to cut the tree down and transport it to city hall.

"We just kind of thought it was getting a little big, but we wanted it to go to good use," said Nick Snape, who donated the tree.

The city says the Christmas tree will be decorated and lit up in time for the Santa Claus parade on Saturday.