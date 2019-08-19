Featured
Family dog dies after car leaves road, falls 20 feet into water
Police say a car left the road and plummeted 20 feet before submerging underwater. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 4:19PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 6:05PM EDT
A driver was able to escape after their vehicle went off the roadway and plummeted 20 feet into water, but the family's dog lost its life.
Police say it happened on Swimming Pool Road in Norfolk County on Sunday evening.
The car was headed south when it left the road and fell into a ravine, where it became submerged underwater.
The driver, a 60-year-old Marathon, Ont. man, was "very lucky to survive this and very lucky to escape," according to Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter.
He was taken to a Hamilton area hospital with serious injuries from the crash.
The dog, which was in the car at the time of the crash, was found dead when the car was pulled from the water.
"Now, it appears that impaired by drug is being considered as a contributing factor," he says.
The investigation is ongoing but police say charges are pending.
Sanchuk says that, over the weekend, Norfolk OPP took away the licenses of nine people for stunt or impaired driving.