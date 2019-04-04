

CTV Kitchener





A family of six is thankful to be staying with family after their home caught fire in Linwood.

The fire began on Thursday morning at a house on Isabella Street.

According to the homeowner, two workers across the street noticed smoke and could hear the family’s dog barking from inside.

They reportedly broke down the front door to save the family pet. The parents and four children were out of the home at the time of the fire.

The main floor was heavily damaged by the fire and smoke.

While the cause of the blaze has not been determined, regional police say the cause of the fire has been deemed to be accidental.

The family says they’re grateful for the amount of support it’s received from friends and neighbours.