KITCHENER -- A family has been displaced and four animals were rescued following a house fire in New Dundee.

Firefighters were called to the residence between Front and South Streets around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Wilmot Fire Chief Rod Leeson says the fires started in the kitchen of the single family dwelling.

The three residents had left to run an errand and were not home at the time the flames formed.

Five animals were in the structure at the time of the fire. Officials say one is unaccounted for.

Fire crews were able to resuscitate a cat on scene. The animals were taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for smoke inhalation.

There is no damage estimate at the time.