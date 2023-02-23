Family displaced after fire at Cambridge home

A family is displaced after Cambridge firefighters gained control of a fire Thursday night.

In a tweet, the Cambridge Fire Department said firefighters from four stations were operating an offensive strategy at a house fire on Winston Boulevard.

The fire department said flames broke out on the second storey of the home and the fire was visible from a back window.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire.

A fire official said a firefighter was hurt and required stitches after cutting their hand.

Sections of Winston Boulevard near Cooper Street were temporarily closed by police.

A fire official said the family has been displaced and damage is estimated to be $300,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.