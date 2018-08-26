

CTV Kitchener





Veronica McNeice and Eric Law were out for a boat ride near Wasaga Beach with their four-month-old daughter Gracie and their three-year-old French bulldog, Remington.

It was a familiar sight, something the family said it did often.

When they put Remington ashore to relieve himself, the dog disappeared.

“All I’ve got to do is a whistle that I do for him and he always comes running back, and he didn’t,” said Law.

That was on Aug. 19.

Since, the family said everyday someone has been out looking for him, including a dozen volunteers who have been helping.

“He belongs to us, he’s our family,” said McNeice.

He plays such a role in their family unit, he was even slated to be Law’s best man at the couple’s wedding in a few weeks.

They are remaining optimistic, hoping that the dog is hiding someplace or that someone may have taken him and that he will be returned.