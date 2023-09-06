Family and friends of Melinda Vasilije expected to give victim impact statements today

The family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 are expected to give victim impact statements in court today at the sentencing hearing of the man convicted of killing her.

On May 24, a jury found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Melinda Vasilije. Court heard Hasan went to Vasilije’s Country Hill Drive apartment on the evening of April 27, 2017 and stabbed her 47 times. The couple had broken up about a month earlier.

The five-week trial began after the Crown rejected Hasan’s guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

TESTIMONY AT TRIAL

Hasan admitted to killing Vasilije, but said she attacked him first, and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.

During the trial, Hasan answered “yes” when asked if he stabbed Vasilije and ‘yes’ when asked if he killed her.

When asked if he intended to kill her, Hasan answered "no."

The jury heard explosive testimony from Hasan on May 16, during which he broke down on the witness stand as Crown attorneys finished their cross-examination of him.

The emotional outburst was atypical of Hasan’s previous days on the stand, which often saw him speaking quietly, with the judge often asking him to speak up.

“I should be in jail for a very long time, but I swear to God, I lost control. Convict me for life, I don’t care… but, I blacked out. Don’t try to say I did this in the right mind,” Hasan said, in part.

“I killed her, yes. I didn’t do this out of anger. I didn’t do this because we didn’t get back together. It happened because I was a [..] idiot, it’s all just hitting me.”

More to come…