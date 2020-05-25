KITCHENER -- Family and Children’s Services (FCS) of Waterloo Region has had to adjust during the pandemic like many others in order to still provide help for those with no options.

"We’re really here as the safety net for people who don’t have relatives they can turn to," said Karen Spencer, executive director of FCS.

The service says the first choice is for children to be with extended family when their parents can’t provide care, but this isn’t always possible.

"If parents are ill and they need some time to look after their own health and they cannot look after their own children, they can call Family and Children’s Services and we can help them," said Spencer.

It’s expected that children will then stay with caregivers for two to three weeks while their parent recovers.

Many caregivers are already approved as foster or adoptive parents, or were foster parents in the past.

Madison Kelly was well into the process of becoming a foster parent when the pandemic was declared. Some of her final paperwork was fast tracked so that she can now provide emergency care.

"I’m excited, scared, and nervous," said Kelly. "All those emotions."

However, it is not a requirement to be a licensed foster parent in order to become a COVID-19 emergency caregiver.

To qualify for this role, someone must have experience caring for children and a criminal background check.

While a number of people have already been approved, FCS is still looking for more volunteers.

"Kids have different needs, different cultural needs, so the bigger the pool the better opportunity we have to match them with someone who understands them and can give them what they need," said Sarah Murphy of FCS. "We would need people to be really aware that kids may be quiet, withdrawn, they might be worried, they might be scared, there might be some behaviours, they might be all of that."

Kelly says she is aware of some other health risks as well.

"A kid who comes in through the COVID-19 program is likely going to be exposed and be COVID-19 positive," she said. "I’m obviously nervous about that, but I’m in a low risk group so I’m in as good of position as anyone else to help."