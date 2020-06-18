KITCHENER -- Outdoor visits are now permitted at long-term care and retirement homes across the province, and that decision means many people are seeing their loved ones for the first time in months.

It was an emotional reunion for Doris Clark and her husband Gordon at the John Noble Home in Brantford.

He sat inside the facility, in front of a window, while Doris spoke to him through a microphone while sitting on a chair outside.

“Love you Gordon,” she said. “Miss you.”

It was the first time the couple, who has been together for over 60 years, has seen each other since the start of the pandemic.

While they can’t touch or hug, it’s better than being apart.

“It was a horrible three months,” she says.

Thursday was a busy day at John Noble Home, with 15 family visits scheduled throughout the day.

Paul Barr says it’s been 97 days since he last saw his wife in person and June 18 has extra special meaning for them – it’s their 26th wedding anniversary.

“[It’s] just so emotional,” he says. “It is great to see her. Even if I am six feet away. I don’t care.”

Strict rules have been put in place at all long-term care homes, including John Noble in Brantford.

Visitors must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that has been done within the last two weeks, they must come alone, wear a mask and be screened for symptoms.

“There’s a 30 minute visit and it’s one time a week,” says Karli Cass, the Coordinator of Resident Programs and Volunteer Services at John Noble.

So far the home has not had a single case of COVID-19.

Other long-term care homes, that still have active cases, have suspended outdoor visits. One of those is Sunnyside Home in Kitchener.

Some families say they came up with creative ways to keep in contact over the months.

“I drove up to the parking lot and then took my chair and sat in the window and my mom had her cellphone and I had mine,” says Frieda Hannam.

She can’t wait until physical contact is allowed again.

“It would be just be nice to feel her that close to me,” she says.

Doris Clark agrees, saying she is looking forward to holding her husband’s hands and hugging him.