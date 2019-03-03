

CTV Kitchener





A town hall was held in Kitchener Sunday for families affected by the province’s changes to autism funding.

The event at the Kingsdale Community Centre was hosted by three NDP MPPs, Catherine Fife from Waterloo, Laura Mae Lindo from Kitchener-Centre and Monique Taylor from Hamilton Mountain.

“We need to make sure these parents are supported,” said Fife. “We also want to give them avenues by which they can advocate for their children and for their families.”

The Progressive Conservatives have decided to overhaul the Ontario Autism Program, changing the amount of funding to regional service providers.

“Makes no sense whatsoever to take those kinds of services away from the kids with the highest needs,” said Gary Chard, a grandparent of autistic children.

Parents have been told that changes to services will start on April 1.