Families flock to Waterloo regional police headquarters open house

Waterloo regional police's annual open house gave a number of families an inside look at the service's Cambridge headquarters Saturday morning.

Kid friendly activities like rock climbing, train rides, and bounce castles were set up, along with demonstrations from several police units.

"We saw firetrucks, we went into the mobile command centre," one attendee there with his children said.

Admission was free, but non-perishable food items were collected for donations to the food bank.