

The Canadian Press





The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada says the Midland Painted Turtle -- a familiar sight in Ontario -- is now in trouble.

It has added this turtle to a growing list of species found to be at risk in the region between Toronto and Windsor.

Painted turtles take about 10 years to mature, and lay small numbers of eggs.

It says the increasing numbers of turtles killed by vehicles and the loss of southern Ontario wetland habitat has led the turtle to be classed as a species of special concern.