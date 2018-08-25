Featured
Fall fairs in and around Waterloo Region
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 2:52PM EDT
As September approaches, so too do fall fair season.
From apple cider to hayrides, our region is home to dozens of festivals just a short drive away.
While fall officially begins on Sept. 22, celebrations of autumn carry on from August well into October.
Below is a list of fall fairs in chronological order to crack into as pumpkin season nears.
Woodstock
Aug. 23-26
875 Nellis St., Woodstock
http://woodstockfairgrounds.com/
Paris
Aug. 30-Sept. 3
139 Silver St, Paris
http://www.parisfair.com/
Mitchell
Aug. 31-Sept. 2
155 Wellington Street, Mitchell
http://mitchellfair.com/
Arthur
Sept. 6-9
158 Domville St. Arthur
https://www.arthurfallfair.com/
Cambridge
Sept. 6-9
30 Parkhill Rd W, Cambridge
https://www.thefallfair.com/
Aberfoyle
Sept. 7-8
23 Brock Rd S, Guelph
http://www.aberfoyleagriculturalsociety.com/
Tavistock
Sept. 7-9
1 Adam Street, Tavistock
http://tavistockfallfair.com/
Six Nations
Sept. 7-9
1738 Fourth Line Road, Ohsweken
https://www.snfallfair.com
Wellesley
Sept. 11-12
1000 Maple Leaf Street, Wellesley
https://www.wellesley.ca/en/things-to-do/festivals.aspx
New Hamburg
Sept. 13-16
251 Jacob St, New Hamburg
http://www.newhamburgfallfair.ca/
Acton
Sept. 14-16
30 Park Ave, Acton
https://actonfair.ca/
Fergus
Sept. 14-16
550 Belsyde Ave E
http://fergusfallfair.ca
Drumbo
Sept. 20-23
42 Centre St, Drumbo
https://www.drumbofair.com
Stratford
Sept. 20-23
353 McCarthy Rd, Stratford
http://www.stratfordagriculturalsociety.com/fall-fair-3/
Grand Valley
Sept. 21-23
60 Main Street North, Grand Valley
http://boltontractorpull.ca/
Norfolk County
Oct. 2-8
172 South Drive, Simcoe
https://norfolkcountyfair.com/
Erin
Oct. 4-8
190 Main St, Erin
http://www.erinfair.com/
Burford
Oct. 5-8
6 Park Ave, Brant
http://www.burfordfair.ca/fall-fair/
Rockton
Oct. 5-8
812 Old Hwy 8 Rockton
http://www.rocktonworldsfair.com/
