As September approaches, so too do fall fair season.

From apple cider to hayrides, our region is home to dozens of festivals just a short drive away.

While fall officially begins on Sept. 22, celebrations of autumn carry on from August well into October.

Below is a list of fall fairs in chronological order to crack into as pumpkin season nears.

Woodstock

Aug. 23-26

875 Nellis St., Woodstock

http://woodstockfairgrounds.com/

Paris

Aug. 30-Sept. 3

139 Silver St, Paris

http://www.parisfair.com/

Mitchell

Aug. 31-Sept. 2

155 Wellington Street, Mitchell

http://mitchellfair.com/

Arthur

Sept. 6-9

158 Domville St.​ Arthur

https://www.arthurfallfair.com/

Cambridge

Sept. 6-9

30 Parkhill Rd W, Cambridge

https://www.thefallfair.com/

Aberfoyle

Sept. 7-8

23 Brock Rd S, Guelph

http://www.aberfoyleagriculturalsociety.com/

Tavistock

Sept. 7-9

1 Adam Street, Tavistock

http://tavistockfallfair.com/

Six Nations

Sept. 7-9

1738 Fourth Line Road, Ohsweken

https://www.snfallfair.com

Wellesley

Sept. 11-12

1000 Maple Leaf Street, Wellesley

https://www.wellesley.ca/en/things-to-do/festivals.aspx

New Hamburg

Sept. 13-16

251 Jacob St, New Hamburg

http://www.newhamburgfallfair.ca/

Acton

Sept. 14-16

30 Park Ave, Acton

https://actonfair.ca/

Fergus

Sept. 14-16

550 Belsyde Ave E

http://fergusfallfair.ca

Drumbo

Sept. 20-23

42 Centre St, Drumbo

https://www.drumbofair.com

Stratford

Sept. 20-23

353 McCarthy Rd, Stratford

http://www.stratfordagriculturalsociety.com/fall-fair-3/

Grand Valley

Sept. 21-23

60 Main Street North, Grand Valley

http://boltontractorpull.ca/

Norfolk County

Oct. 2-8

172 South Drive, Simcoe

https://norfolkcountyfair.com/

Erin

Oct. 4-8

190 Main St, Erin

http://www.erinfair.com/

Burford

Oct. 5-8

6 Park Ave, Brant

http://www.burfordfair.ca/fall-fair/

Rockton

Oct. 5-8

812 Old Hwy 8 Rockton

http://www.rocktonworldsfair.com/

Have another fall fair in mind or close to your heart? Send us a message on our Facebook page.