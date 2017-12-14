Featured
Fall at construction site leaves man in hospital
One person was taken to hospital after falling into a pit at a construction site at Commonwealth Drive and Swartz Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 4:31PM EST
One man was taken to hospital Thursday after suffering a fall at a construction site in southwest Kitchener.
The fall brought emergency crews to the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Swartz Street around 3 p.m.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man is believed to have slipped on snow and fallen into a pit.
He suffered a head injury which is not considered to be life-threatening.