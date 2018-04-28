

CTV Kitchener





After a long absence a family of Peregrine falcons has once again taken up residence on the communications tower outside of CTV Kitchener.

Over the last few years the birds have called the tower their home while raising their chicks.

The falcons didn’t make an appearance last year, but just last week they were spotted circling around the station.

They have started creating their nest and are assumed to be settling in for the foreseeable future.