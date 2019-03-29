

CTV Kitchener





Two people were arrested as the result of an investigation in Cambridge.

Regional police arrested the driver and passenger of a car in the area of Water Street South.

Police seized suspected fentanyl and a replica firearm in the process.

A Guelph man, 41, was charged with drug- and weapons-related offences. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Kincardine, was charged with drug-related offences as well.

Police did not identify the accused. There was no word on when they were due in court.