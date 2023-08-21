Fake gun causes panic in Guelph store: Police

A Guelph man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say a replica handgun caused panic at a local business Sunday.

Officers were called to the business on Silvercreek Parkway North around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a man had been arrested for shoplifting. While in custody in an office area, he removed a firearm from his waistband and placed it on a nearby box.

Believing the weapon to be real, staff began evacuating the business.

Officers arrived a short time later and determined it was an imitation Beretta pellet gun.

The man was arrested and a search of his property found quantities of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and Oxycodone.

The 44-year-old Guelph man is now charged with theft under $5,000, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.