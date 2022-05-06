Fake Facebook account used to lure females: Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police have released the name of a fake Facebook profile involved in online luring.
In a news release, police said, the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team began an investigation into a suspect luring “vulnerable females” through Facebook last year.
The username involved was “Fee Robinson.”
Police determined the first victim was lured in December 2019, but the Facebook account was created in 2016.
In an email, police said so far “a couple of” victims have been identified.
Investigators believe there may be others.
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this crime or has information is asked to contact the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking Team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or 519-570-9777 extension 8349.
