Fake bomb threat at Guelph bank leads to an arrest

A Guelph woman is facing charges after she allegedly falsely reported a bomb threat at a Guelph bank.

Guelph police were called to a south-end bank Monday morning, after a women claimed she heard two men talking about placing a bomb inside the bank, before leaving quickly.

The bank was closed while the building was extensively searched. After investigating, police found her claims to be untrue.

The woman was located nearby based on a description and surveillance footage.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested and is charged with public mischief. She is due in court next month.