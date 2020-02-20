KITCHENER -- Counterfeit banknotes are a growing problem in Guelph.

Local police issued a warning to business owners to be on the lookout for these fake bills.

Since the beginning of February, police say there have been 15 reported incidents involving fake $100 banknotes being used in the city.

Officials encourage people to use the "touch and tilt" method to spot fake bills.

This method involves touching the bills to feel for a raised surface and then tilting them side to side to see if the security features in the transparent window are engaging.

The bills' security features are available on the Bank of Canada website.

Police are concerned that more businesses may unknowingly be in possession of other counterfeit bills if they haven't tried to deposit them in a bank yet.