Kitchener’s Fairview Park Mall is owned by Cadillac Fairview, which has been using facial recognition technology in its malls’ digital directories.

In July, the company told CTV that the cameras do not record or store any photo or video content.

The cameras are used to provide information on shopping habits, and are designed to create a better shopping experience, the company said.

The general manager at Fairview Park Mall said that the technology is not being used yet at that location.

There are plans to install digital directories in the fall, but it’s not clear whether they will employ the facial recognition technology.