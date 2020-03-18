KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo provided a number of updates on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday morning.

The press conference was streamed live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the region will provide updates at 11:30 a.m.

Here are the topics the region covered during the conference.

Ezra Avenue:

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang thanked the public for their cooperation on St. Patrick's Day, specifically in relation to the unsanctioned Ezra Avenue party.

"I was heartened to hear that the Ezra street event was a non-event," she said.

She thanked young people in the community for standing up for the vulnerable population.

Returning travellers:

Dr. Wang also provided some more guidance on travellers returning to Canada.

Travellers who have returned to Canada since March 15 are asked to self-isolate. Those who returned before that date are asked to keep an eye on their symptoms.

For healthcare workers and other workers whose jobs are deemed critical, they can return to work as long as they "diligently self-monitor" and keep their employer informed.

They're advised to stop work immediately if they develop symptoms.

Case updates:

Dr. Wang addressed the case connected to St. Mary's High School.

A precautionary letter was sent home with anyone who may have come into contact with the individual.

Public Health believes it is a "low-risk" situation.

She also provided a verbal update about the ninth and 10th cases discovered in the region.

One of the cases is hospitalized but recovering, while another case that was hospitalized has since been released.

Private events:

"My strong recommendation is that, whether the events are private or public, that they not be held," Wang says.

This pertains specifically to events of 50 people or more.

Region of Waterloo administrative facilities:

Regional Chair Karen Redman says that administrative facilities will be closed until April 6.

The decision is based on recommendations from Region of Waterloo Public Health.

Critical services will continue operating. These include water cleaning, paramedic and emergency services and Public Health staff.

She asks citizens to stay home if possible, and stay isolated if possible.