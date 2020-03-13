KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating after a bomb threat that referenced the area of Ezra Avenue was allegedly posted on social media.

According to a news release, the post was made for March 14 and 15.

Detectives are investigating whether the alleged threat is legitimate or not.

This comes the day that officials with regional police and the City of Waterloo urged people not to attend the unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day parties in the area.

Officials remind the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police.

Anyone with information regarding this threat is asked to contact police.