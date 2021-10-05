'Extremely frustrating': No timeline from WRDSB on when volunteer coaches can return

Waterloo -

Despite the Waterloo Region District School Board deciding volunteers can return to school sports and extracurriculars, there's still no timeline for when they'll be back.

At Sir John A. MacDonald Secondary School in Waterloo, that means long-time volunteer coach Rob McMurren is still sidelined.

"I want to be on the field right now. They're practicing right now without us. We want to get back, we want to coach and we will do whatever we have to do to get on the field. Just give us direction," he said.

The WRDSB was not available for an interview on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to safely welcome back volunteers … to assist with teams and groups," a spokesperson for the board said in a statement.

The board also said volunteers are required to be fully vaccinated and must provide proof through a secure portal.

No timeline for when volunteers can return was provided.

"My understanding is the delay is just getting us set up into that system to be able to provide that proof," said volunteer coach Mike Estabrooks. "With the first game of the year on Thursday, I have to think it's going to happen between now and then."

Now, it's a waiting game for volunteer coaches who are left watching from the sidelines as the season ramps up.

"We finally get a chance to be back on the field and we are not allowed back on the field, it's extremely frustrating, especially for a lot of the guys in this league and teams are folding over it," McMurren said.

"I live very close to here, so I walk around the track and I see the kids are out and I can't talk to them or do anything to help and support them," volunteer coach Irv Mundt said.

Mundt said he has everything prepared to get back to doing what he's most passionate about and is just waiting for the final approval.