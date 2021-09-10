'Extremely disappointing': Police chief responds to three large gatherings in University District
Police Chief Bryan Larkin says recent large gatherings in Waterloo's University District are "extremely disappointing."
In a message released on Friday afternoon, Larkin said police have responded to three large gatherings, and one had around 1,000 people in attendance.
"This is unacceptable. It is irresponsible. It is extremely disappointing. Moreover, it is unlawful," Larkin's message said in part.
He reminded residents that large gatherings are prohibited amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To openly defy public health guidelines that have been put in place to keep our community safe is simply inexcusable," Larkin said.
He added the gatherings have put an "unreasonable strain" on police and other emergency services and "puts our already overburdened health care system at risk."
"We understand the desire to see friends, to socialize, to get back to “normal,” although we condemn these selfish acts that put others at risk," Larkin said.
Police are working with post-secondary institutions and other community partners, and Larkin said they plan to enhance visibility and enforcement in the area.
"We are hopeful the community will help by not attending large gatherings and by abiding by public health guidelines," Larkin said. "This is about respect – for yourself, for your friends and family, and for your community."
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.
NEW | 'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Family traumatized by mother's waiting room death as more B.C. hospitals see COVID-19 surge
A Kamloops family is still in shock after the family matriarch went to hospital with stomach pain Tuesday and never came home. She died in the ER waiting room after waiting six hours without seeing a doctor.
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
Breaking down the candidates' body language during the English-language debate
On CTVNews.ca: Body language expert Mark Bowden deciphers how the party leaders were either boosted or betrayed by their movements during Thursday's English-language debate.
London
-
Oxford County to implement vaccine mandate for staff, but not without opposition from Woodstock mayor
Oxford County has become the latest area government to endorse a vaccine mandate for staff, but it didn’t come without major resistance from the mayor of Oxford’s largest municipality.
-
London, Ont. police arrest two suspects in mid-day shooting investigation
Two suspects have been arrested following a London, Ont. shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.
-
City hall warns of firings, drops COVID testing option in tougher employee vaccination policy
An update to the vaccination policy for London, Ont. municipal employees raises the stakes by adding terminations to the list of consequences for non-compliance.
Windsor
-
'She’s not done fighting': Local Paralympian in critical condition
Danielle Campo-McLeod, 36, a two-time Paralympic athlete, is on life-support in Windsor Regional Hospital because of complications from childbirth.
-
WECHU reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
-
Advance polls in Windsor-Essex open Friday. Here’s what you need to know
Eligible Windsor-Essex residents eager to cast their ballot in the federal election can head to the advance polls on Friday.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating 'suspicious' death of Simcoe County man
Provincial police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Adjala-Tosorontio following calls of an unresponsive man outside a residence on Wednesday morning.
-
Two waterspouts spotted on Georgian Bay
Environment Canada confirmed two waterspouts were active on Georgian Bay Friday morning.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 35 new COVID-19 cases
Public health in Simcoe Muskoka reports 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a weekly total of 131 infections.
Northern Ontario
-
Two-vehicle crash at New Sudbury intersection
At least two people injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road on Friday morning.
-
MRI at North Bay's hospital closed until mid-November
People in the North Bay area who urgently need an MRI will have to travel out of town until November.
-
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa records first COVID-19 death in two months
A man in his 50s is the first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19 since early July.
-
Police services board chair says Ottawa mayor ‘out of touch’
The chair of Ottawa’s police services board says Mayor Jim Watson is ‘out of touch’ with the work being done to fight violent crime in the city.
-
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Toronto
-
Private schools given rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that Ontario officials said aren't needed in public schools
As a new school year begins in Ontario, a select few thousand children at Toronto private schools will have access to frequent asymptomatic rapid antigen COVID-19 testing, paid for with public funds, while the province's education minister and chief health officer say such rapid screening for public school students is unnecessary.
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
-
Eight GTA ridings will have half as many polling sites for this election, COVID-19 may be to blame
Voters in the Greater Toronto Area may have further to go in order to cast their ballots during the upcoming federal election thanks to a reduction in polling stations that is being largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
-
The Delta effect: Quebec kids getting COVID-19 in much higher numbers than last fall
Less than two weeks after Quebec’s back-to-school, Delta has led to almost 600 schools hit by COVID-19 cases—well over twice as many as this time last year. Total cases among kids under 10 are also sharply up from last year.
-
I love Canadian boxing. That’s why I want to talk about how deadly it is
The tragic death of 18-year-old Jeanette Zacarias Zapata in Montreal last week should serve as a reminder that boxing in Canada is more dangerous than in other countries. We need to fix it, writes Danny Parys.
Atlantic
-
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
-
N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections
As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba
Manitoba has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.
-
Winnipeg man facing additional charges related to assaults along Red River trail
A Winnipeg man is facing four additional charges in relation to attacks on women along a Winnipeg river trail.
-
Eric Wildman charged in connection with death of neighbour Clifford Joseph: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said Eric Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is facing the charge in connection with the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.
Calgary
-
Airdrie-East MLA accused of 'undermining Alberta's vaccination efforts' with social media posts
The Facebook page of Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt was updated Wednesday night with an image championing freedom of vaccination choice. Now, the NDP is calling for her removal from caucus.
-
Bow Valley College mandates vaccinations for students, employees
The college, which has a campus in downtown Calgary, said the new vaccination requirement will be effective as of Oct. 22.
-
Driver ejected in serious crash on Glenmore Trail
Westbound Glenmore Trail was reduced to one lane in an area between the Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a serious crash that sent one man to hospital.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
-
New Edmonton rec centre result of city-school collaboration
An Edmonton high school has partnered with the city to create a new southwest Edmonton recreation facility that will be used by students and the public.
-
LIVE @ 1:30
LIVE @ 1:30 | New hospital project to start in Rocky Mountain House
Government officials are scheduled to announce a new hospital project in central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'Did I leak information to the media? Yes I did,' says former B.C lotto director at money laundering inquiry
A former director of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation's anti-money laundering office says he is the 'whistleblower' that likely prompted the public inquiry examining how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash flowed through the province's casinos.
-
Vancouver breaks decades-old weather record; temperatures expected to drop in coming days
Warm temperatures on Thursday led Vancouver to break a decades-old weather record, Environment Canada's preliminary data shows.
-
B.C. gained 14,400 jobs in August; employment above pre-pandemic levels for 3rd month
For the third month in a row, Canada's Labour Force Survey showed B.C. was the only province in the country with employment above pre-pandemic levels, the provincial jobs ministry said.