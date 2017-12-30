

CTV Kitchener





It’s about to get even colder in southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Mount Forest, Woodstock, Goderich, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.

The agency says a trough of low pressure will drop below the Great Lakes Saturday night, bringing with it another blast of arctic air.

With the wind chill, temperatures are expected to drop below -30 overnight Saturday and again on Sunday.

Environment Canada climatologist Dave Phillips says it will be about -22 at night without the wind chill, about 14 degrees colder than expected.

And that’s not the only bad news.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” says Phillips. “All next we could see temperatures 7, 8, or 9 degrees colder than it should be for this time of year. In the Kitchener-Waterloo area the high should be -3, not the -14 that we’re going to see. And the low about -10, not the -25s we’re likely to see in the early morning hours.””

The frigid weather also could potentially cause problems for partyers on New Year’s Eve.

Phillips says skin exposed to temperatures below -30 can freeze in just 30 minutes.

He has two words of advice for anyone heading outside on New Year’s: “Say indoors.”

Snow squall warnings have also been issued for Goderich, Wingham and Huron County. The agency says these areas could see between 10 and 15 centimeters of snow through the day Saturday and into Sunday.