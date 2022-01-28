Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, majority of Southern Ontario

People walk on the snow-covered street in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a major snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect with Environment Canada predicting between 15 to 30 cm of snow by tonight. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS) People walk on the snow-covered street in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a major snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect with Environment Canada predicting between 15 to 30 cm of snow by tonight. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Kitchener Top Stories