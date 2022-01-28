Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, majority of Southern Ontario

Friday night is expected to be an especially cold one in Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and most of Southern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for several communities in the area.

A period of very cold wind chills is expected to bring the temperature as low as -35 degrees Celsius and into Saturday morning.

The agency says that, while everyone is at risk for frost bite and hypothermia during extreme cold, young children, older adults, people working outdoors, and those without proper shelter are at higher risk.

Those outside are being asked to look out for warning signs such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

The extreme cold warning is also in place for Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, among other communities.