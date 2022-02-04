Extreme cold warning in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario
An extreme cold warning issued for much of southwestern Ontario by Environment Canada is now in effect.
It includes Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Wellington County, Listowel, Milverton and northern Perth County.
The agency says cold conditions are expected Friday night into Saturday morning, and with the wind chill, it could feel like -30C.
Environment Canada is advising people to dress warmly, as frostbit can develop within minutes on exposed skin.
More information on warming centres can be found on the Region of Waterloo's website.
BREAKING | Lawsuit filed against convoy organizers, seeking damages on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents
Organizers of the Freedom Convoy that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa for the last week are facing a $9.8-million class-action lawsuit over relentless horn noise, filed on behalf of residents of the city's downtown core.
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Toronto to see 'large police presence' as city prepares for convoy protest
Toronto's police chief says the public should expect to see a large police presence in the downtown core this weekend as a convoy protest against vaccine mandates rolls into town.
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: source
Local towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Canada's chief public health officer says provinces are going to have to find a balance between containing public health measures and returning to a sense of normalcy as the Omicron wave crests.
Ottawa protests inspire plans for 'freedom' convoys around the world
The ongoing protests in Ottawa are inspiring others around the world to create and plan their own 'freedom' convoys to demonstrate against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.
NACI's new guidance: Get fully vaccinated, even if previously infected with COVID-19
After hundreds of thousands of Canadians were infected with the Omicron variant in the last two months, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued new guidance emphasizing the importance of being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations even for those with a previous infection.
Wife of former NHL defenceman asks league, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
London
-
Woodstock man facing child pornography charges
A Woodstock, Ont man is facing multiple charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
-
Sentencing hearing in Sarnia court for 2018 stabbing death
It was an emotional day in a Sarnia, Ont. courtroom during the sentencing hearing for a woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPS
The London Police Service has laid charges following an investigation in the city's northwest end on Thursday.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought in Porsche carjacking incident
Windsor police are looking for suspects considered “armed and dangerous” after a woman was robbed of her Porsche at gunpoint.
-
Councillor wants outdoor ice skating rink in Chatham-Kent
An outdoor ice skating rink in Chatham-Kent could become a reality if South Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci has his way.
-
Spent grain dog treats turning into niche market in Windsor, Ont. area
Craft breweries in Windsor and Essex County, Ont. have been serving up pints for quite some time, but now a handful of local brewers are also finding a niche market to satisfy our four-legged friends.
Barrie
-
Snowmobiler injured in collision with tree in Clearview Township
A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries when his sled crashed into a tree on Friday in Clearview Township.
-
Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in Bradford
Police say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.
-
Barrie police officer charged with criminal harassment, extortion
A Barrie police officer faces criminal harassment and extortion charges after reports of off-duty allegations.
Northern Ontario
-
Friends say Sudbury student killed in hit-and-run was kind, smart, had a bright future
Friends of Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad, 36, say she was a kind person with a bright future who wanted to live in Sudbury permanently.
-
Norovirus likely circulating in Sudbury, has similar symptoms to COVID-19, health unit says
A recent increase in gastrointestinal illness is likely due to norovirus circulating in childcare centres and in the community, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday.
-
Sudden death of contractor at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a Technica Mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
Ottawa
-
-
-
NEW
NEW | Road closures and service impacts in downtown Ottawa due to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the road closures and service impacts in downtown Ottawa through the weekend.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford makes statement ahead of Toronto convoy protest, calls Ottawa situation 'an occupation'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he has full confidence Toronto police will be able to handle Saturday's convoy protest and there will be 'zero tolerance' for any potential acts of violence.
-
Health-care workers announce counter protest to convoy in Toronto
A planned trucker protest in Toronto this weekend against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions has prompted concerned health-care workers to organize a counter protest.
-
Montreal
-
Quebec City version of 'freedom' protest continues
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 rules and mandates have started to trickle into Quebec City and plan to bring their message to the Quebec legislature this weekend, under the watch of a heightened police presence.
-
Mistrial declared in Chez Cora president kidnapping case
The jury in the Chez Cora kidnapping case has been unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
-
Two of three high school coaches charged with sex offences remain in jail pending bail hearings
Two of the three men arrested this week in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two students at a Montreal school will have to spend the weekend in jail, while they wait for their lawyers to build a case for bail.
Atlantic
-
Many malls, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices were closed across the Maritimes Friday as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
N.B. confirms first case of Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday
New Brunswick health officials confirmed the province's first case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 11 hospitalizations Friday
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Winnipeg
-
Protest opposing public health measures and mandates takes over portion of downtown Winnipeg
A group of demonstrators set up outside the Manitoba Legislative Building is using semi trucks, trailers and farm machinery to block some downtown roads in an effort to voice opposition to vaccine mandates and public health measures.
-
'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly 3D-printing guns at a house in Hanover, Man.
-
Firefighters demolish portion of building destroyed by fire on Langside Street
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has demolished part of a building on Langside Street that was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 26 new deaths, hospitalizations remain steady
Alberta's top doctor said the province has likely reached the peak of cases from the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, until hospitalizations significantly decline, a shift to an endemic response is still too early.
-
Rural Albertans applauding removal of COVID-19 restrictions, but support for Kenney still wavers
Albertans living in rural communities are applauding Jason Kenney’s plan to remove the province’s COVID-19 restrictions as early as next week, but the move itself may be ‘too little, too late’ to regain their full support.
-
Coutts, Alta., mayor meets with truckers as protest at U.S. border continues
The mayor of a village affected by protesters at Alberta's main United States border crossing says he decided to cross the divide and meet with those who have been disrupting traffic there for nearly a week.
Edmonton
-
-
Edmonton mayor expects Alberta premier will respect local autonomy on COVID-19 rules
Edmonton's mayor says he expects Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will respect local autonomy when it comes to imposing COVID-19 health restrictions.
-
Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after she tried to stop the thief who stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Mounties said.
Vancouver
-
What happened to the 2 children found dead in Stanley Park? An update on an old Vancouver cold case
A partnership between police and a U.S.-based genetic genealogy company may lead to answers in a decades-old cold case.
-
West Vancouver homeowner cannot purchase part of the coastline to repair her swimming pool, court rules
The owner of a waterfront home in West Vancouver is not entitled to buy or lease a part of the shoreline from the province, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
-
'My family knows what that is like': Recovering himself, premier says 85 residents a day diagnosed with cancer in B.C.
"Today… some 85 British Columbians will get a cancer diagnosis. Tomorrow, another 85 will be told the same."