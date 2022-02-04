Extreme cold warning in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario

An extreme cold warning issued for much of southwestern Ontario by Environment Canada is now in effect.

It includes Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Wellington County, Listowel, Milverton and northern Perth County.

The agency says cold conditions are expected Friday night into Saturday morning, and with the wind chill, it could feel like -30C.

Environment Canada is advising people to dress warmly, as frostbit can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

More information on warming centres can be found on the Region of Waterloo's website.