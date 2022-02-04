Extreme cold warning for parts of southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario.

It includes Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Wellington County, Listowel, Milverton and northern Perth County.

The agency says cold conditions are expected Friday night and with the wind chill, it could feel like -30C.

Environment Canada is advising people to dress warmly, as frostbit can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

More information on warming centres can be found on the Region of Waterloo's website.