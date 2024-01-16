Extreme cold warning ends for Waterloo-Wellingnton

Environment Canada has ended an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Wind chill values were expected to approach minus 30 Wednesday morning.

Snow squall warnings are still in place for Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Grey-Bruce, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the remainder of the week in Waterloo Region.

Warming centres are open at libraries and community centres across the Region of Waterloo. A map of places to get temporary relief from the cold is available here.

Regional housing services, meanwhile, is working to expand emergency shelter spaces for those experiencing homelessness. They’ve also been creating overflow spaces since December.

“The region has 511 emergency shelters spaces that are operated 24/7,” the region said in an email to CTV News Monday. “We have opened over 200 additional shelter spaces in the past 18 months to accommodate the community’s need.”

The region said anyone experiencing homelessness and in search of a shelter can call FirstConnect at 519-624-9133.