Environment Canada has ended its extreme cold warnings for Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Mount Forest, Woodstock, Goderich, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.

Overnight temperatures on Saturday and Sunday night fell to almost -30 with the wind chill.

That’s 14 degrees colder than experts expected for this time of year.

According to Environment Canada, the high for New Year’s Eve was -14.3 and low was -28.2.

That low breaks the previous record of -21.1 set back in 1947 and 1964.