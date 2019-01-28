Featured
Extreme cold and heavy snow warnings in effect
Detlev Nitsch uses his snowblower to clear the sidewalk on his street in Waterloo on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 6:08AM EST
Environment Canada has issues an extreme cold warning, and snowfall warning for the Region of Waterloo, Guelph, Southern Wellington County and Northern Wellington County.
They warn that temperatures could dip below -30 with the wind chill.
Environment Canada also says we could see around 15 cm of snow today, and possibly more closer to the Great Lakes.
The snow is expected to start later Monday morning and continue into the night.
Expect deteriorating driving conditions as the snow fall begins.