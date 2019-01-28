

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issues an extreme cold warning, and snowfall warning for the Region of Waterloo, Guelph, Southern Wellington County and Northern Wellington County.

They warn that temperatures could dip below -30 with the wind chill.

Environment Canada also says we could see around 15 cm of snow today, and possibly more closer to the Great Lakes.

The snow is expected to start later Monday morning and continue into the night.

Expect deteriorating driving conditions as the snow fall begins.