The extent of Guelph IndyCar driver Robert Wickens' spinal cord injury is still unclear after he underwent more surgeries this week.

His team released a statement Friday morning saying he had successful surgeries late this week to his arm and lower extremities. However, it is expected he’ll need further operation and rehabilitation.

Wickens was involved in a serious crash on a Pennsylvania track on Sunday.

His vehicle became airborne after a collision at Pocono raceway, spinning several times and sustaining significant damage.

Wickens suffered several injuries, including to his spine, and was airlifted to hospital.

He remains in Lehigh Valley Hospital where he was airlifted to after the crash.

The extent of his spinal cord injury is still described as indeterminate.

Wickens’ teammate James Hinchcliffe was caught up in the crash as well, but did not sustain serious injuries