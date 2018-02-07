Featured
Extensive damage reported in New Hamburg crash
Two vehicles were extensively damaged when they collided at the intersection of Highway 7/8 and Bleams Road in New Hamburg.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:52AM EST
A two-vehicle collision brought emergency crews to a busy intersection in New Hamburg.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to Highway 7/8 at Bleams Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Both vehicles involved in the collision received extensive damage. No injuries were reported.
Information on the cause of the crash was not immediately available.