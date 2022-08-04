Extensive damage after vehicle crashes into Cambridge business: police

Waterloo region police said an 82-year-old Cambridge man lost control of his vehicle in a private parking lot and drove into a building.

Both the vehicle and building suffered extensive damage, according to police.

The incident happened on Wednesday August 3, around 1:15 p.m. Emergency services responded to reports of a collision in the area of Edward Street and Johnston Avenue in Cambridge.

Police said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Region of Waterloo Paramedics.