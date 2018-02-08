

CTV Kitchener





A planned closure of a section of the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener has been delayed.

A full closure of the highway at the Victoria Street overpass had been planned for this weekend.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation said Thursday that the closure had been postponed due to expected poor weather over the weekend.

A new date for the closure has yet to be determined.

The closure is necessary for demolition of the bridge. A new bridge will then be built over the highway.

Victoria Street closed over the highway in mid-January for the $18.7-million construction project. It is expected to remain closed until the end of November.