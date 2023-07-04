Explosions to go off near Brantford Laurier campus for film production

Those on and around Brantford's Laurier campus might see some explosions in the coming days, but shouldn't be worried.

The filming of a TV series in the area will see some special effects being put to use, as crews will be rolling until Friday.

Explosives, pyrotechnics, fires, simulated gunfire, mock weapons, mock officers and vehicles, drones, and simulated accidents will all be in use.

No filming is expected after 11 p.m. or before 7 a.m.

Laurier signs will be removed, but students and staff will still have access to all buildings.

Following the end of filming on Friday, crews will be wrapping up until July 13.

If the Screen Actors Guild goes on strike, production may be delayed to July 13-27.

Road closures for the filming can be found online.