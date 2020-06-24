KITCHENER -- Cycle back in time on a bike tour that highlights Indigenous history in downtown Kitchener.

To celebrate Indigenous History Month, the Kitchener Public Library is encouraging residents to revisit locations that demonstrate Indigenous history and culture.

The library, in partnership with ARA Archaeology, put together a 13-kilometre route with nine stops at sites and art around the city.

The route will take about an hour and 15 minutes by bike or three hours on foot to complete.

The interactive map, which can be viewed online or downloaded as a PDF, is a revision a 2015 joint project between the library and ARA Archaeology.

Viewers can click on each location for photos and information on its Indigenous past.

Some of the locations on the map include The Joseph Schneider House, Victoria Park’s Sensory Garden and Mississauga Road.

During the month of June, Canada celebrates National Indigenous History Month to honour the history, heritage and diversity of Indigenous peoples.