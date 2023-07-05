Expensive jewelry stolen during break-in at Guelph home

Guelph police are investigating after expensive jewelry and other items were stolen during a daytime break-in at a south-end home.

Police say officers were called to the residence near Kortright Road West and Rickson Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The owners were away between 9 a.m. and noon and returned home to find someone had forced open a rear sliding door.

A diamond ring, gold pendant and other items with an estimated value of $50,000 were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information about the break-in to contact them.