Expensive jewelry stolen during break-in at Guelph home
Guelph police are investigating after expensive jewelry and other items were stolen during a daytime break-in at a south-end home.
Police say officers were called to the residence near Kortright Road West and Rickson Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
The owners were away between 9 a.m. and noon and returned home to find someone had forced open a rear sliding door.
A diamond ring, gold pendant and other items with an estimated value of $50,000 were stolen.
Police are asking anyone with information about the break-in to contact them.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child of fatal crash in St. Thomas identified
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child of fatal crash in St. Thomas identified
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | 'Outlaws' charged in joint drug trafficking investigation
According to police, the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth about $33,000, and illegal firearms.
-
18 charges laid after concerned citizen reports man 'waving a handgun': Sarnia police
More than a dozen charges have been laid against a Sarnia man after a concerned citizen observed him waving what appeared to be a handgun late Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Therapy dog program launches for Windsor police employees
There will soon be more dogs at Windsor police facilities.
-
Police seek suspect in brazen car theft
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot on Walker Road last week.
-
Swimming not recommended at four local beaches
Looking for some heat relief? Be careful of which beach you’re taking a dip in.
Barrie
-
Officers rescue 2 children adrift without life-jackets, guardians charged
Police remind water enthusiasts to "always wear your life-jacket" after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued two children in a kayak over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Over 300 Ontario victims identified in porch pirate investigation, 2 people charged
Detectives have identified over 300 porch pirate victims from across central Ontario after police recovered roughly $90,000 worth of jewelry, a vehicle and other stolen property.
-
Cassie Korzenko enters peace bond on fraud charges
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie, Ont., woman charged in the December 2022 crash in front of the Sadlon Arena that sent three people to the hospital, entered into a peace bond on unrelated charges on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Family of missing paramedic headed to Kashechewan, Ont.
The family of a paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan is headed to the community as search and recovery efforts continue.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man first to face terrorism, hate charges linked to far-right propaganda
An Ottawa man is the first ever to be charged in Canada with terrorism and hate propaganda offences for advocating a violent, far-right ideology.
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
Ottawa police investigate shooting incidents
Ottawa Police are investigating after a man arrived at the Ottawa Hospital's general campus with a gunshot wound 20 minutes after the service received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the Gloucester area. Police say they're treating them as separate incidents at this time.
Toronto
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare playing card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier says province will pull ads from Meta
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the province is suspending advertising on Facebook until Meta resumes talks about the implementation of the federal Online News Act.
-
New SAQ president to receive salary of over half a million dollars
The new head of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), Jacques Farcy, will earn a salary of $528,215, excluding performance-related bonuses.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Inquest scheduled into death of Lexi Daken
A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick teenager who died by suicide two years ago.
-
9,000 turkeys die in Annapolis Valley, N.S. farm fire
A structure fire at a farm in the Annapolis Valley left 9,000 young turkeys dead, says the Canning Volunteer Fire Department chief.
Winnipeg
-
Evacuation order lifted in Leaf Rapids
Residents of Leaf Rapids are getting ready to return home after evacuating due to a nearby wildfire.
-
What you can expect from this year's Winnipeg Folk Fest
The Winnipeg Folk Festival is coming up this weekend, and festival-goers can expect a variety of musical acts, local food vendors, and an outdoor gallery.
-
Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for sexual assault suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on a city bus last month.
Calgary
-
Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam
Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.
-
Calgary police seek driver who may have witnessed hit-and-run that injured child
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a driver believed to have witnessed a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge last month that seriously injured a child.
-
Foxtail barley to be stopped short under Calgary's new rules
The City of Calgary is taking its battle against a native grass, which is harmful to pets, to new heights.
Edmonton
-
'Favoured by organized crime': Police seize 3D-printed guns, printers in rural Alberta
Police showed off a portion of the nearly 100 firearms they recently seized from rural Alberta Wednesday morning, including 11 guns that were 3D printed.
-
Hit-and-run with house leaves northside resident shaken
A silver sedan crashed through the fence of a house near 122 Avenue and 92 Street early Wednesday morning and collided with the residence, according to Edmonton Police Service.
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
Vancouver
-
2nd suspicious package found in Kamloops neighbourhood, 1 day after pipe bomb discovery
Another suspicious package has turned up in a Kamloops neighbourhood, after one containing a pipe bomb was discovered nearby the previous day.
-
Fisheries department investigating complaints that orcas harassed by boater off Vancouver Island
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating complaints from the public after a boater was seen driving toward a pod of orcas in Baynes Sound, off the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.