Expensive guitar stolen from Guelph business

Guelph police are looking for a suspect after someone walked out of a store with a stolen Gibson Les Paul Supreme guitar.

Officers were called to the business near Woodlawn Road West and Arrow Road on June 5.

They were told two men entered the store while staff were dealing with other customers, picked up the guitar, and walked out.

The guitar has a unique translucent ebony colour and is valued at approximately $5,200.

The suspects are both described as white males with medium builds.

One had greying hair and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black shoes.

The second suspect had a goatee and was wearing a blue t-shirt, camo shorts, black shoes, and a black and white Nike hat.

They may have been travelling in a dark grey Honda Civic.