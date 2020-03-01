Expect traffic delays from solidarity demonstrations: OPP
KITCHENER -- A solidarity blockade has closed down part of Hwy. 6 and a scheduled demonstration in Hagersville is expected to delay traffic.
Haldimand County OPP are advising drivers to avoid the Hwy.6 by-pass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia on Sunday.
The blockade, in solidarity with the Wet’Suwet’en Chiefs, has resulted in the by-pass closure.
A demonstration march is scheduled for Sunday morning starting on Main and King Streets and ending at First Line in Hagersville.
The intersection of Hwy. 6 and First Line may be closed.
*UPDATE*(Mar 01 08:00 hr)#HaldimandOPP ongoing. #HWY6 bypass remains closed between Argyle St. South and Greens Rd #Caledonia.— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 1, 2020
Potential solidarity march this morning Main St./King St. #Hagersville #HWY6 to First Line. Intersection may be closed. Use alternate route
#ONHwys^rl