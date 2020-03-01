KITCHENER -- A solidarity blockade has closed down part of Hwy. 6 and a scheduled demonstration in Hagersville is expected to delay traffic.

Haldimand County OPP are advising drivers to avoid the Hwy.6 by-pass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia on Sunday.

The blockade, in solidarity with the Wet’Suwet’en Chiefs, has resulted in the by-pass closure.

A demonstration march is scheduled for Sunday morning starting on Main and King Streets and ending at First Line in Hagersville.

The intersection of Hwy. 6 and First Line may be closed.