Expect an icy drive for evening commute in Southern Ontario

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and most of Southern Ontario, warning residents they might be in for a slippery evening commute home.

In the statement issued around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, the agency says above freezing temperatures in the single digits are expected this morning and into the afternoon.

However, a cold front will come by the late afternoon and cause temperatures to abruptly drop below freezing in time for the evening commute.

Environment Canada says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

The weather statement has also been issued for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, among other Southern Ontario communities.