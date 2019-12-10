WILMOT -- One of the topics at a Wilmot council meeting Monday night was the expansion of transit from the townships to the Region of Waterloo.

Council heard delegations from two Grand River Transit representatives about the possibility of improving the frequency of buses into Kitchener-Waterloo.

Bus route 77 currently connects new Hamburg through Baden and Petersburg to the boardwalk terminal.

Riders can then connect from there to anywhere in the GRT system.

In the month of May GRT says the route saw around two thousand riders demonstrating the need for more service.