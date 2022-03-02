Expanded patios, pedestrian-only streets coming back to Cambridge for the summer

Cambridge residents will once again have more outdoor dining options this summer.

Cambridge council voted on Tuesday night to bring back extended patios and pedestrian-only streets in core areas of the city.

Part of Main Street will be temporarily closed from May 20 to Oct. 10, while part of Queen Street in Hespeler Village will be closed only on weekends from May 27 to Oct. 9.

"One of the restaurants [with an expanded patio] had one of their best years financially, ever, in spite of the pandemic," said James Goodram, director of economic development for the city. "Having the ability to have that additional seating area outside was a definite revenue generator for them."

The city says it will cost them $50,000 for the street closures in order to cover for cleaning, increased beautification, and other expenses.

"Another couple of businesses along Ainslie Street said they noticed that the traffic in their stores, that aren't restaurants, was certainly up while they had the pedestrian traffic to and from the restaurants," said Mayor Kathryn McGarry. "That will be one good silver lining that has come out of the last couple of years."

Cambridge and other cities in the area have been allowing expanded patios and pedestrian-friendly streets for the past two years to help local businesses affected by the pandemic.