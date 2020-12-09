KITCHENER -- People in Kitchener-Waterloo have mixed reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and the first doses are expected to arrive later this month.

Most people in the region see this as good news, and people said they're relieved that an end may be in sight.

"We are very excited about the potential of getting it as soon as we can," one resident said.

"I feel like it's more beneficial to society if everyone gets vaccination and protected," another resident said. "I'd like to go back to things I used to do with friends and not have to worry."

Others, however, said they were uneasy about the vaccine.

"I think it could be very harmful," a resident said. "I personally won't touch it and I wouldn't recommend anyone else take it."

"I think personally I would wait to get it before I get it, just to see how it goes with everyone else first," another person said.

On Tuesday, the province said people will need to carry proof of vaccination and there may be some restrictions for people who haven't received it.

The first phase of vaccine distribution will focus on residents and staff at long-term care homes, along with health-care workers.