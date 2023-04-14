'Excited about the improvements we're going to make': KW Oktoberfest holds annual meeting

It may be April, but organizers of Canada's largest Bavarian festival already have their eyes set on October.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest annual general meeting was held Wednesday night to choose the 2023 board of directors.

Organizers are looking ahead to the 2023 edition of the festival, plan to expand the outdoor celebration in downtown Kitchener, and build on the success of the 'Wilkomment Platz' entertainment area.

"We're really going to be improving," said Oktoberfest president Allan Cayenne. "We'll be consolidating a lot of what we had into a more concentrated area of entertainment for people and providing some of the entertainment people responded well to, as well as adding more stuff for the kids.

"We're very excited about the improvements we're going to make and how much of a success the festival's going to be."

Wednesday night was also a chance for outgoing executive director Alfred Lowrick to pass the torch and reflect on his 30 years of involvement with the festival.

"I'm hanging up my gurgemeister suit and put my leders on," said Lowrick. "They still fit after 25 years."

The 2023 K-W Oktobeffest runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 14.

"You know what's really important? The volunteers of this organization," said Lowrick. "They put in their time to make the festival a community festival. It's really important to me that that continues."