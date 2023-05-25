Excessive speed believed to be factor in Guelph crash that sent 2 people to hospital

Guelph police say excess speed is believed to be a factor in a collision that saw a 24-year-old Kitchener man airlifted to hospital.

The crash on Wednesday involved multiple vehicles, including a silver Honda which clipped another car before leaving the road and striking a wooden hydro pole, according to police.

Police said the force of the impact broke the pole and caused the Honda to re-enter the roadway, where it collided with a passing pickup truck.

Police said several driving complaints involving the silver Honda were received prior to the collision.

“The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old Kitchener male confirmed to be the owner of the car, was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre where he has undergone surgery for a serious leg injury,” police said Thursday.

A silver Honda is heavily damaged after hitting a hydro pole on Woodlawn Road in Guelph. (Terry Kelly/CTV News Kitchener)

Police said the driver of the other car was transported to hospital with a minor leg injury.

The silver Honda appeared to have sustained extensive damage, with airbags having been deployed and the front end of the vehicle crumpled.

The hydro pole was also heavily damaged, with crews arriving on the scene around 2:15 p.m. to replace it.

The crash resulted in Woodlawn Road being closed for over 12 hours.

Police said the on-scene investigation concluded around 8 p.m., however, the road was closed and hydro service to local businesses was interrupted for several more hours as crews replaced the broken pole.