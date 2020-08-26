KITCHENER -- A new video game startup in Waterloo Region has raised almost $8 million in seed funding.

Odyssey Interactive was founded by three former employees at Riot Games, the company that created League of Legends.

The company aims to build mobile-first games to replicate the experiences of the ones the founders grew up with.

"With the next generation having grown up with phones being their primary gaming platform, we believe they deserve the same experiences that we had, and should have games purpose-built for them that can become a core part of their lives," the company's website explains.

According to a blog post from Waterloo EDC, the founders built their careers in the U.S., but made the decision to start the company in Waterloo.

"Canada offers one of the highest Quality of Life ratings in the entire world. With social programs like Universal Health Care and much more affordable housing, Canada takes care of you and lets you live your best life - regardless of where you come from," CEO Richard Henkel wrote in a blog post on the company's website.

He also cited progressive immigration policies, Waterloo's thriving tech scene and the number of game developers here.

The funding, to the tune of $7.9 million, comes from a number of investors including Kevin Lin and Steve Chen, who are the cofounders of Twitch and YouTube, respectively, as well as the former vice-president of Blizzard, Paul Della Bitta.

The company is hoping to hire between 15 and 20 employees over the next two years.